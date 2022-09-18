  1. World
Turkey launches new attack on N Iraq

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – News sources on late Saturday reported that the Turkish planes have launched a fresh attack on areas in northern Iraq.

The Turkish attack was carried out in Erbil located in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

No information regarding the possible damages or casualties has been published so far.

Last Tuesday, Turkish fighter jets targeted areas in Iraq's Duhok province in the north of Iraq.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

Baghdad has called Turkey's attacks an example of aggression against Iraqi territory and demanded the withdrawal of its troops from northern Iraq.

