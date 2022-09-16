Turkish, Syrian intelligence agencies chiefs meet in Damascus

A regional source aligned with Damascus told Reuters that Hakan Fidan, head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), and Syrian intelligence chief Ali Mamlouk met as recently as this week in the Syrian capital.

During the meetings, Fidan and Mamlouk evaluated how the two countries' foreign ministers could eventually meet, according to a senior Turkish official and a Turkish security source.

"Russia wants Syria and Turkey to overcome their problems and achieve certain agreements...which are in the interest of everyone, both Turkey and Syria," said the Turkish official.

The report comes as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu previously announced that Turkish and Syrian intelligence agencies are in contact with each other.

