Sep 13, 2022, 10:00 PM

Turkey forces arrest 9 Daesh terrorist suspects in Istanbul

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Turkish security forces arrested 9 individuals suspected of being linked with the ISIL terrorist group in Istanbul.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Istanbul prosecutor's office issued an arrest warrant for 11 individuals, including nine foreign nationals and two Turkish citizens, who cooperated with the ISIL terrorist group.

Membership in an armed terrorist group and violating the law on preventing the financing of terrorism were the crimes committed by the mentioned individuals, the source said.

Nine of these suspects were arrested and the operation to arrest two others continues, it added.

In 2013, Turkey designated Daesh as a terrorist group and suffered several terrorist attacks in different scenarios.

