Iran not accept changes in internationally-recognized borders

President Ebrahim Raeisi held a bilateral meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, during which the two sides discussed the developments in the region, including the issues of Syria, Afghanistan and the latest developments in the Caucasus.

The two presidents also reviewed the agreements made during Erdogan's recent visit to Tehran and the holding of the 7th Supreme Council of Economic Cooperation between the two countries, once again emphasizing on speeding up the implementation of these agreements.

Ayatollah Raeisi emphasized, "The basis of our policy in the region is that the fate of the countries should be determined by themselves and their national sovereignty and territorial integrity needs to be respected."

Citing examples of Iran's support for friends and neighbors during the crisis, the president clarified that Iran is a friend to its neighbors.

Referring to the developments in the Caucasus, Ayatollah Raeisi explained the Islamic Republic of Iran's strategic policy to welcome the liberation of Karabakh and readiness for participation in its reconstruction, while describing any change in the internationally-recognized, historical and geopolitical borders in the region as unacceptable to Iran.

In the meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the continuation of efforts to implement the agreements between the two countries.

