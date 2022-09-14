Turkey asks anti-Syrian gov. to leave its soil: report

The Russian "Sputnik" news agency-Arabic Language edition reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Turkish intelligence service had ordered the members of the so-called "Syrian opposition coalition" to leave the Turkish territory by the end of this year.

Citing its special sources, Sputnik wrote that the proclamation was issued after Turkey's recent political decision to approach the Syrian government under Russia's supervision.

Sputnik further added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has decided to close all the Syrian opposition groups' offices in the country and stop Turkish government financial support to their members according to a plan by the end of this year.

A number of members of the Syrian opposition coalition have been informed by the Turkish security services that they must find another place for the political adversary activities and the new place must be outside of Turkey.

According to Sputnik, the Syrian opposition groups have to cease all political and media activities by the end of this year.

The report also added that those members of the opposition coalition who have received Turkish residence will be allowed to stay in the country, but still, they cannot have any political or media activities.

The report was published while Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had previously declared that Turkish and Syrian intelligence agencies are in contact with each other.

Turkey's minister had also said that he had a short meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad at the meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

MNA/FNA14010623000371