Cuba slams Israeli regime attack on Syria

Condemning the Israeli regime's constant incursions into Syrian territory, the top Cuban diplomat described the Zionists' attack as a clear violation of international law and said that it endangers stability in the Middle East region.

"I ratify our support and solidarity with the Syrian government and people," he stressed in a tweet on Sunday.

Syrian air defense forces repelled a nighttime attack by Israeli fighter jets on Saturday using Russian-made Pantsir-S1 and Buk-M2E air defense systems.

The non-governmental organization Syrian Human Rights Watch announced that this was the 25th attack of the Zionist regime on Syrian territory since the beginning of this year.

