Syrian army pounds terrorists positions in NW country

The units of the Syrian army stationed in the northwestern suburbs of Hama targeted the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group and its allies in the northwestern axes of Al-Ghab Plain.

Meanwhile, a Syrian newspaper reported that the army also pounded the positions of ISIL terrorists and inflicted heavy casualties on the ISIL terrorist group during the clearing of the eastern suburbs of Homs and the city of Raqqa.

The reports added that Turkish occupying forces and their affiliated terrorist mercenaries have attacked two villages in the northwestern suburbs of Al-Hasakah.

Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria on Monday reported that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group forces have attacked the de-escalation zones in Syria 3 times during the past day.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

MP/IRN84886183