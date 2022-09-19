Turkish drone crashed in northern Iraq

The drone crashed in Sulaymaniyah province located in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, according to the reports.

A source, who spoke anonymously, told news media that the drone crashed in Qaladiza located in Pshdar city in the Raparen district.

The cause of the done's crash is not clear yet and the investigations in this regard are ongoing.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

Baghdad has called Turkey's attacks an example of aggression against Iraqi territory and demanded the withdrawal of its troops from northern Iraq.

