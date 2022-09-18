Turkish soldier killed on Syrian border: MoD

"Militants" carried out an attack with a rocket launcher on a Turkish military post near the Syrian border on Sunday, killing one soldier and wounding another, Turkey's defense ministry said, according to Reuters.

It did not identify the "militants", but Turkish forces are in conflict in that region with the US-backed Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara considers a terrorist group.

The ministry said that after the attack on the post at Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkish forces retaliated.

"Targets were identified in the area and immediately fired upon, with 12 terrorists neutralized according to initial information," the statement said. The term neutralized usually means killed.

It added that operations were continuing in the area.

MNA/PR