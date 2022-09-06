Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 6

Arman-e Emrooz:
Spox: US companies to come to Iran if deal reached
Etela'at:
Liz Truss elected as UK new PM
Kan'ani: Receiving guarantees for Iran most important factor in talks
Javan:
Spox. says Iran response clear, calls on US to act constructively
Marty Soleimani warship unveiled
Jonhouri-e Eslami:
Blast near Russian embassy in Kabul leaves 20 killed
Khorasan:
“Martyr Soleimani” modern vessel unveiled
Kayhan:
FM stresses need for lifting inhuman on Yemen
“Martyr Soleimani” warship joins IRGC navy
MP
Your Comment