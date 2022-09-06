Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 6

Arman-e Emrooz:

Spox: US companies to come to Iran if deal reached

Etela'at:

Liz Truss elected as UK new PM

Kan'ani: Receiving guarantees for Iran most important factor in talks

Javan:

Spox. says Iran response clear, calls on US to act constructively

Marty Soleimani warship unveiled

Jonhouri-e Eslami:

Blast near Russian embassy in Kabul leaves 20 killed

Khorasan:

“Martyr Soleimani” modern vessel unveiled

Kayhan:

FM stresses need for lifting inhuman on Yemen

“Martyr Soleimani” warship joins IRGC navy

MP