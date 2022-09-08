Iran condemns Arab League, Quartet Committee statement

"Such statements show the lack of proper understanding of some of those countries of the course of developments in the region and ignoring the realities of the West Asian region," Nasser Kan'ani, spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"These countries are advised to focus on the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Palestine instead of repeating repeatetive and worthless accusations."

Kan'ani also called it contradictory to issue these types of statements at the same time as some of these countries are improving their relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and once again emphasized Iran's permanent stance in inviting its neighbors to dialogue and resolve misunderstandings through diplomatic channels.

With regard to the three Iranian islands of Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa in the Persian Gulf, the spokesman called all Iran's actions within the framework of exercising sovereignty over the country's territorial integrity and condemned the interference of others in that regard.

He further pointed to the full control and capability of the Iranian armed forces in guarding the safety of navigation in the Persian Gulf region and being vigilant against any maritime acts of mischief and insecurity and emphasized that the security of the region must be maintained by the countries of the region without foreign interference.

The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) and Arab Quartet Committee recently reiterated the UAE's claim on the three Iranian islands well as alleged Iran's interference in Yemen and called for participation in the nuclear negotiations and the inclusion of Iran's missile program in thosse talks.

