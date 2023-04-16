'Lopeto' to compete at Moscow International Film Festival

The name of the animation is inspired by the word the Kermani people of Iran use to refer to handmade toys that mothers used to make for their children in the past.

"Ali's father treats his patients by teaching them how to make toys in the workshop of Lopeto. Lopeto is a creative toy workshop, which is very popular among Iranian children is closed due to vandalism by an unknown person. Ali tries to save his father, who is disappointed, from this predicament...,” the synopsis of the animation read.

Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) is one of the oldest world film forums (the second after the Venice Film Festival). The Moscow International Film Festival has been leading its history since 1935. However, in subsequent years the festival was not held regularly. Therefore, the Moscow International Film Festival has officially been counted down since 1959, when it was renewed and turned into a regular event.

MIFF is accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF).

The 45th edition of MIFF is slated to be held on April 20-27, 2023.

MP/5756278