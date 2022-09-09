  1. Politics
Iran, Iraq interior ministers hold talks in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Iran interior minister Ahmad Vahidi met with his Iraqi counterpart met and held talks in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

Vahidi and Othman Al-Ghanimi's meeting was held on Thursday.

The Iranian interior minister arrived in Baghdad on Thursday to consult with the Iraqi authorities in order to facilitate the travels of the pilgrims to the Imam Hussein shrine in Karbala.

Vahidi also met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad on Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation and coordinating efforts to hold the Arbaeen procession.

The official news agency of Iraq (INA) reported, quoting Al-Kadhmmi's office, that in the meeting between Al-Kadhimi and Vahidi, bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries, ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and joint coordination in areas that benefit the both nations of Iran and Iraq were discussed.

