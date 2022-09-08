Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 8

Arman-e Melli

Legal framework of JCPOA must be preserved: Official

Carlos Quiroz appointed Iran National Football (Team Melli) coach

Asia

Russia introduced new envoy to Iran after 11 yrs.

Ebtekar

Iran, Indonesia emphasize developing judicial diplomacy

Ettela’at

Iran Army Ground Force showcases offensive-defensive power in “Eghtedar 1401” Drill

Etemad:

Lake Urmia is dying

Shahrvand

Tehran-Baghdad poised to boost coop. for easing entry of pilgrims to Iraq

Kayhan

Iran warns regional countries hosting US, Israel armies

