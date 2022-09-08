Iran newly-appointed envoy submits credentials to UN chief

During the meeting, Saeed Iravani, Iran’s newly-appointed UN Envoy emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's resolve to continue constructive interaction and close cooperation with the United Nations, especially in line with strengthening multilateralism and confronting unilateralism as well as solving regional crises.

While pointing to the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran and also the priorities of Iran’s foreign policy in developing cooperation with the countries of the Persian Gulf region, he stressed creating regional security with the constructive participation of the countries of the region.

The UN chief, for his turn, pointed to the constructive interaction of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the United Nations, especially in strengthening multilateralism, and emphasized the continuation of this cooperation.

Saeed Iravani, who has been appointed as Iran’s new Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations replacing Majid Takht Ravanchi who was in charge of this position for 4 years, met with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday.

Iravani presented a report on his plans during his tenure as the head of Iran's mission at the UN to top Iranian diplomat.

The new Iranian UN envoy has previously served as the head of the Office for the Protection of charge d’affaires of Iran in Iraq, as well as the deputy of international security and foreign policy of the Secretariat of the Supreme Council of Foreign Relations.

