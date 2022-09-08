Iraq agrees with Iran to step up Arbaeen pilgrims travels

Ahmad Vahidi made the remarks in Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Thursday and restated that Iraqi authorities promised to take necessary measures to facilitate travel of pilgrims heading to Najaf and Karbala for Arbaeen rituals.

Iranian Minister of Interior, who has traveled to neighboring Iraq to facilitate the travels of Iranian Arabaeen pilgrims, said that Iraqi officials showed good cooperation with Iranian officials in this regard.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vahidi pointed to the transfer of pilgrims of other countries to Iraq via Iranian land and territory and added that problems had arisen before, because previously they were supposed to go to Iraq by air and from their own country and it was agreed to transfer the pilgrims to Iraq based on the permits issued from Iran.

In continuation of the visit to Iraq, the Iranian Minister of Interior is scheduled to hold talks with his Iraqi counterpart and also the Prime Minister to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

