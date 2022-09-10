Child pilgrims of Imam Hussein (AS)

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – People from all walks of life, particularly children, have participated in Arbaeen rally.

As the photo album depicts children and teenagers are accompanying their parents on making the pilgrimage to Karbala to attend the Arbaeen ceremony.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Every year, Pilgrims from all over the world in Karbala commemorate the anniversary of the 40th day of the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam Hussein bin Ali (PBUH).