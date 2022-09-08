Iran interior minister meets with Iraqi PM to discuss Arbaeen

The Prime Minister of Iraq hosted the Interior Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ahmad Vahidi, and his accompanying delegation on Thursday afternoon.

The official news agency of Iraq (INA) reported, quoting Al-Kadhmmi's office, that in the meeting, bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries, ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and joint coordination in areas that benefit the both nations of Iran and Iraq were discussed.

While conveying the greetings of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to Al-Kadhimi, Vahidi emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between Iran and Iraq in all fields.

Also in that meeting, al-Kazdhimi's efforts to bring under control the current political crisis in Iraq through the "National Dialogue" initiative were also reviewed in order to find solutions that guarantee the stability and security of Iraq.

Moreover, the Iraqi side's efforts in facilitating the arrival of Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims, organizing their travels, accommodation and other providing other facilities were mulled over by both sides.

