Iran urges Iraq for facilitating entry of Arbaeen pilgrims

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Thursday morning and called for taking serious measures for easing entry of Iranian pilgrims to Iraq Iran via land and air as well as facilitation of entry of Afghan and Pakistani nations who want to travel to Iraq via Iranian soil.

While expressing his thanks regarding the hospitality of the people and government of Iraq to Arbaeen pilgrims, Iraqi foreign minister promised to pursue the issue aimed at facilitation of entry of pilgrims to Iraq for Arbaeen rites.

Fuad Hussein considered the recent visit of Iranian Interior Minister to Baghdad as a suitable and good opportunity to closely pursue the pertinent affairs and establishment of necessary coordination in this respect.

In response to the question asked by Iranian foreign minister, he pointed to his recent talk with Saudi counterpart regarding the cooperation for the release of detained Iranian citizen during Hajj pilgrimage and expressed hope that suitable conditions would be provided for the release of Iranian citizen as soon as possible.

During the phone call, Iranian and Iraqi foreign ministers also discussed the latest trend of negotiations for the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

