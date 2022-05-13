Army Air Defense creates new deterrence power for Iran

Speaking in a local ceremony among commanders and staff of the army air defense units in the northwest of the country on Friday, he stated that air defense, in interaction with knowledge-based companies, has created an active deterrent power for the country by producing and manufacturing various sophisticated radar and missile systems.

Focusing on indigenous technical know-how and knowledge as well as relying upon the most experienced and talented youth of this land and territory, the Air Defense of the Army Force has been able to gain one of the successful forces in localizing defense and military equipment and weapons, Brigadier General Sabahifard underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed out that Army Air Defense has become one of the symbols of self-credence in the country with designing and manufacturing various advanced radar and missile systems.

The country's integrated air defense network has created lasting security for skies of Islamic Republic and does not allow any drone to penetrate into skies of the country, he added.

