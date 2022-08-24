Iran’s armed forces after lasting peace, friendship

Achieving a desirable future, lasting peace and friendship, as well as becoming a superior power in the region are the major goals of Iran’s armed forces, Sabahifard said.

Elite and educated manpower is the main factor in the strength of the army's air defense force, he said, adding that the forces have ensured the security of the country's air borders more than ever.

Fostering thoughtful, insightful, committed, and motivated forces who pursue the causes of the Islamic Republic and the objectives of the air defense is one of the most essential goals of commanders, he underscored.

Defense equipment and systems meticulously monitor the enemies' movements thousands of kilometers beyond the borders, he pointed out.

Iran will respond properly to any threats and unlicensed entry into the country's skies, he further noted.

