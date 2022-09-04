Joint aerial drills discussed with Pakistani air force chief

"We have good relations and educational interactions with the Pakistanis in the sea, air and some land fields, and good relations are underway between the two countries," the Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi on Sunday in a ceremony held to commemorate the start of the new academic year for military students at AJA University of Command and Staff in Tehran.

He referred to his recent meeting with Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu and said, "The aerial exercises were also discussed and the good conversation we had with the Pakistani commander. All these interactions should be reviewed in the relevant high-level apparatuses of the country that are higher than us in the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and a decision should be made about it and how its level should be. The approvals of the General Staff over these exercises should be followed up on."

General Mousavi further detailed the seizure of two American maritime drones in the Red Sea and said that the Iranian Army Navy forces recently encountered two American vessels who were endangering the safe passage of Iranian ships in the Red Sea and directed the two boats to a safe area.

The commander also said that by seizing the two boats, they warned the American navy to observe international maritime rules.

He further explained about the seizure of the American vessels and said "Holding them does not benefit us, and we only do international and human rights work to maintain the safety of vessels passing through that area, and detaining them does not benefit us, and we do our best to maintain security there."

