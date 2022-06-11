Iran 'undisputed air defense power in region': Brig. Gen.

Today, the army air defense force has reached a stage of development and growth that has no reliance on equipment for any other country in a way that country’s air defense force is an undisputed power in the region, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard stated.

Speaking at the auspicious birth anniversary of Eight Infallible Imam of Household of Holy Prophet, Imam Reza (PBUH) in the shrine city of Mashhad on Saturday, he called air defense force as the first prioritized force in defending the country from external threats.

The Armed Forces of the country have fully been prepared to defend the country with all their might, Brigadier General Sabahifard emphasized.

Benefited from the most modern warfare equipment and technologies in the world, he said that Iran’s air defense force is an undisputed defense power on the international stage.

Given the high power of the Iranian Armed Forces on the international stage, enemies do not dare to face the country, Brigadier General Sabahifard added.

