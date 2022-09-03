Iran integrated air defense system at highest readiness level

Speaking on the occasion of the founding anniversary of the air defense among personnel and commanders of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base on Saturday, Brigadier General Ghader Rahimzadeh said that the National Day of the Air Defense is an opportunity to appreciate the bravery and self-sacrifice of the commanders in the air defense who took giant strides for the spread of peace and security for Iranian airspace.

Today, the Air Defense sector of the country has achieved salient progress in the strategic, technical and technological fields, the result of this defense might is the establishment of security for the noble people of the country, Brigadier General Rahimzadeh emphasized.

Launching of the air defense exercises has caused the integrated air defense network of the country to be at the highest level of its readiness and combat power, he continued.

Given the efforts of air defense forces, the airspace of the country is today considered the safest airspace for the passing of licensed flights and the most unsafe sky for possible aggressors who intend to threaten the country's air and sky security, Brigadier General Rahimzadeh added.

MA/5579827