Baku received no message from Iran or Russia: Aliyev

"We have not received any messages for our position either from Russia or from Iran," President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Italian 'Il Sole 24 Ore' newspaper in Italy's Cernobbio on Sept. 2, the Azerbaijani English news website Trend reported on Saturday.

On Saturday, Trend News quoted Iranian media and wrote that a tripartite meeting between the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia is scheduled to be held in the coming days.

This issue was discussed in the joint meeting of Seyed Abbas Mousavi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baku, and Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This upcoming tripartite meeting on regional transport corridors aims to asses ways to strengthen economic relations. The parties are also supposed to discuss the latest developments in economic and commercial relations between Baku and Tehran and joint projects, especially in the field of transportation.

The Iranian ambassador said recently that Iran continues to develop transport links with Baku.

Mousavi said, "For example, a new railway has been built. Iran is not opposed to the creation of the Zangezur Corridor. We have a main corridor with the Republic of Azerbaijan, and it has linked Nakhchivan [Azerbaijani mainland] for 30 years, and this connection was made through Iranian lands. And it is natural that there should be alternative corridors, and in the case of the new corridor, it depends on the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, and it is an international issue."

This Iranian diplomat continued, "It is our principle that a country cannot affect the national interests of another country, including its neighbors."

Regarding cooperation in the region, he said that the "3+3" group will help in this matter. The first meeting of this group was held last year in Moscow and this year it will be held in Tehran. "Within the framework of this meeting, we can solve the problems of the region through dialogue, and there is progress towards normalization in the region."

KI/FNA14010612000716