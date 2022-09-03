E Azarbaijan governor calls for expanding ties with Armenia

Abedin Khorram, the provincial governor of East Azarbaijan made the comments at the Iran-Armenia trade conference in Yerevan on Saturday.

Saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the peace, stability, and security of the neighboring countries as its own, the governor said, "In line with h the developments in the region, strengthening the relations with other countries is of great importance to Iran."

He added, "Iran and Armenia are in a good and strategic situation in terms of political and economic relations."



Emphasizing that "We should improve our economic and trade relations on a daily basis", Khorram added, "The serious will of both sides is to remove the obstacles in the way of the development of relations and I hope that after this trip, regardless of formalities, we will be able to see the materialization of the will of the two governments and the two nations."

He also said that "[Iran's] East Azarbaijan and [Armenia's] Syunik province can play an important role in expanding economic exchanges between the two countries."



"The suitable infrastructure of East Azarbaijan, including the Aras Free Zone on the shared border with Armenia and the existence of 50 border towns and industrial zones, can enhance the level of trade between the two countries," the Iranian governor added.

"Our private sector is determined to develop relations with neighboring countries, and we hope that the Armenian private sector will also use this opportunity for cooperation and joint investment."

Khorram further said that building up joint border markets and industrial towns on the shared border of the two countries can be one of the achievements of this trip."

