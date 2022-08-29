Iran’s Air Defense Force inaugurates 135 projects

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard in the inaugural ceremony of the defense projects first congratulated the National Day of Air Defense and stated that the country managed to achieve salient progresses and achievements in all sectors especially in the defense industry despite tough and oppressive sanctions as well as economic restrictions imposed against the country.

The Air Defense Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran is growing stronger day by day and the defense industry of the country has been developed significantly in tandem with the world’s powers, Brigadier General Sabahifard emphasized.

Optimization of S200 strategic system, integration of GPS systems, shooting hall simulator, construction, optimization and installation of ppi radar indicators, design and construction of command control panel for surface-to-air system generators, design and construction of three-layer mask marking device, aerator device, sports facilities, water- and gas supply projects, etc. were of the salient projects which were put into operation, he added.

