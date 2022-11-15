  1. Technology
Nov 15, 2022, 11:50 AM

Iran attending Intl. Defence Exhibition & Seminar in Pakistan

Iran attending Intl. Defence Exhibition & Seminar in Pakistan

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s military delegation is participating in the 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) underway in Pakistan.

The Iranian military delegation headed by Brigadier General "Nasser Mokhtarzadeh", deputy chairman of Communications and Information Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army is representing Iran at the event.

Experts will highlight the growing role of artificial intelligence in defense technology at the four-day event.

As many as 285 representatives from 64 states have taken part in the IDEAS-2022.

During the exhibition, the countries are expected to showcase their latest advancements in the fields of drones, submarines, missiles, fighter jets, tanks as well as weapons.

The IDEAS-2022 is being held at Karachi Expo Centre from 15-18 November 2022.

AMK/IRN84943340

News Code 193671

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News