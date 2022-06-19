Iran monitors all movements of foreign powers in region

Commander of Iran's Army Air Defense Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard made the remarks on Sunday, saying that Iranian air defense radars enjoy the most advanced and indigenous technologies which are constantly being upgraded.

Today, army radars and air defense systems constantly monitor all movements of foreign powers in the region, General Sabahifard stressed.

The might of Iran's air defense depends on the ability of domestic specialists, he also said, stressing that the enemies are afraid of the power of Iran's air defense.

The enemies know that Iran is fully aware of their actions and prepared, he said, adding that Iran will give an authoritative response to the slightest mistake by the enemies.

