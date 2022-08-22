Russia envoy hopes US responds to Iran proposals soon

The Russian representative in Vienna talks on Iran nuclear deal Mikhail Ulyanov said in a post on his Twitter account on Monday that he met with the new permanent representative of Iran to international organizations in Vienna Mohsen Naziri Asl.

Ulyanov added that he discussed with the new Iranian envoy "a number of topical issues related to the final stage of the Vienna Talks on JCPOA."

In another post, the Russian diplomat recalled that Iran presented its response to the final text for the decision in Vienna talks as presented by the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and described Tehran's proposals as reasonable.

"One week ago today Iran presented to other participants in the ViennaTalks its final and, in our view, quite reasonable drafting suggestions to the draft decision on revival of #JCPOA. Let’s hope that consideration of these proposals will not take long time in #Washington."

