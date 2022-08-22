  1. Politics
Aug 22, 2022, 3:49 PM

Iran's response to proposed text 'reasonable': Borrell

Iran's response to proposed text 'reasonable': Borrell

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – The European Union's foreign policy chief has been quoted as describing Iran's response to the EU's proposed text "reasonable".

Al Jazeera quoted the European Union's foreign policy chief as writing that Iran's response to the European Union's proposal to revive the nuclear agreement was "reasonable".

"There was a proposal from me as coordinator of the negotiations... and a response from Iran that I considered reasonable. It was transmitted to the United States, which has not yet responded formally," he told a university event in the northern Spanish city of Santander on Monday.

Borrell made the remark in an apparent reference to a response sent last week by Iran to the latest proposal it received from the European Union for the revival of the JCPOA after 16 months of indirect US-Iran talks.

This item is being updated...

KI/

News Code 190533
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190533/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News