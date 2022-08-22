Iran's response to proposed text 'reasonable': Borrell

Al Jazeera quoted the European Union's foreign policy chief as writing that Iran's response to the European Union's proposal to revive the nuclear agreement was "reasonable".

"There was a proposal from me as coordinator of the negotiations... and a response from Iran that I considered reasonable. It was transmitted to the United States, which has not yet responded formally," he told a university event in the northern Spanish city of Santander on Monday.

Borrell made the remark in an apparent reference to a response sent last week by Iran to the latest proposal it received from the European Union for the revival of the JCPOA after 16 months of indirect US-Iran talks.

