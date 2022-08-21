Advisor to Iran negotiating team reacts to Guardian piece

"Tame Tehran? These western racists are no better than the slaveholders of the 19th century. Don't be deceived by their politically correct language," Mohammad Marandi, adviser to the Iranian negotiating team in the Vienna talks wrote in a tweet on his Twitter account with a posting an image of the Guardian contribution.

In the latest round of the Vienna talks in early August after a five-month hiatus, the EU put forward a "final text" of the draft decision on the revival of the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA. Iran sent its own response to the EU and now is awaiting Washington's response to its proposals to reach a final agreement.

Marandi recently said in an interview with an Iranian newspaper that the US has to cooperate with Iran in the remaining steps to reach an agreement in Vienna talks.

The advisor also said in the interview that "We were able to achieve huge progress in all areas, including guarantees, verifications and issues related to sanctions, as well as issues related to the IAEA and this is the result of the resistance on the part of the Iranian people and the Islamic Republic of Iran."

MNA