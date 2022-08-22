Data shows Turkey doubled Russian oil imports

Reuters reported on Monday, citing Refinitiv Eikon data that Turkey has increased oil imports from Russia to over 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) on average so far this year, up from 98,000 bpd over the same period last year.

The report highlighted that Turkey’s Tupras and STAR refineries significantly increased their intake of Russian oil, both the Urals and Siberian Light grades, while decreasing purchases of North Sea, Iraqi and West African grades.

The Refinitiv data showed that the STAR refinery bought about 90,000 bpd of oil from Russia from January to August 2022 on average, compared to 48,000 bpd during the same period of last year.

Tupras reportedly purchased around 111,000 bpd of Russian oil on average over the period, up from last year’s eight-month figure of just 45,000 bpd, according to the data.

MNA/