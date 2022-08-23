Ulyanov reacts to US baseless remarks on JCPOA

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mikhail Ulyanov Russian permanent representative to Vienna-based international organization wrote, “So, the US believes that some outstanding issues at the #ViennaTalks still exist and it needs more time to elaborate its position on them.”

“It has become a pattern: as soon as we almost approach the finish line, new problems arise. But this isn’t the reason to become pessimistic,” he added.

The US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price claimed Iran had complicated the negotiations, noting the US had been prepared to accept the EU "final text" deal, but Iran "responded with several comments."

Ned Price added that the United States will respond to Iran after consulting and discussing with partners.

The United States is conducting internal and external consultations about Iran's response, he continued.

