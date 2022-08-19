Iran not to tolerate West's bullying about JCPOA

"If the West wants not to implement the JCPOA with bullying, we will not allow them to make excessive demands," Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Friday.

"We have shown that if they comply with the framework (JCPOA), we will act in kind," the speaker noted.

He added, "We hope that the western side will give in to the demands of the Iranian nation in the negotiations."

In the latest round of the Vienna talks in early August after a five-month hiatus, the EU put forward a "final text" of the draft decision on the revival of the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA. Iran sent its own response to the EU and now is awaiting Washington's response to its proposals to reach a final agreement.

