Aug 31, 2022, 12:50 PM

Ulyanov:

Western concerns about Iran nuclear program unfounded

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations says that many concerns of western countries about Iran’s nuclear program are unfounded.

Mikhail Ulyanov who also leads the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on Iran nuclear deal said that many of the concerns of Western countries regarding the presence of the uranium particles found in Iran's nuclear sites before 2003 are completely baseless and unfounded.

Currently, there are no unauthorized nuclear activities in these facilities, he added.

The Russian high-ranking diplomat added that Iranian authorities do not trust the Western parties who are participating in the Vienna negotiations and are members of the Board of Governors of the IAEA as well, adding that there are indeed legitimate reasons for such mistrust because Western countries have proven themselves to be unreliable.

