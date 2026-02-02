Iran’s Hormozgan exports over 5 m tons of oil, non-oil goods

Director of Ports and Maritime Organization of Western Hormozgan province Amin Sadeghi emphasized that 5,416,805 tons of oil-, and nonoil goods were exported from the provincial ports overseas between March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026, showing a 2 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He went on to say that more than three million tons of non-oil products and over 2 million tons of oil products were exported to foreign countries from March 21, 2025 to January 22, 2026.

In this period, the non-oil products exported from the provincial ports registered a 22 percent growth, compared to the same period last year, Sadeghi highlighted.

