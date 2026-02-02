  1. Economy
Iran’s Hormozgan exports over 5 m tons of oil, non-oil goods

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – An official at Ports and Maritime Organization of Western Hormozgan province says more than 5 million tons of oil- and nonoil products were exported from the provincial ports in the first 10 months of the current Iranian year.

Director of Ports and Maritime Organization of Western Hormozgan province Amin Sadeghi emphasized that 5,416,805 tons of oil-, and nonoil goods were exported from the provincial ports overseas between March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026, showing a 2 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He went on to say that more than three million tons of non-oil products and over 2 million tons of oil products were exported to foreign countries from March 21, 2025 to January 22, 2026.

In this period, the non-oil products exported from the provincial ports registered a 22 percent growth, compared to the same period last year, Sadeghi highlighted.

