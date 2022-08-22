US delaying to give response to EU proposals on JCPOA

Speaking among reporters in his weekly press briefing on Monday, Nasser Kan’ani, while describing the latest developments in the field of Iran’s foreign policy, emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not wait for the response of the other JCPOA parties.

In the beginning, he first congratulated the anniversary of the return of Prisoners of War (PoWs) to their homeland and termed CIA-led 1953 coup in Iran, which toppled the Iranian government under Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddeq, as a disgraceful and shameful document of American and British interventions.

Iran and the great nation of Islamic Iran are the true and practical flagbearers of the fight against terrorism in a way that they have paid heavy costs in this way, he said, reiterating that Iran and the noble nation of Islamic Iran are the biggest victims of black terrorism.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has dedicated more than 17,000 martyrs for the independence of the nation and is among the biggest victims of terrorism, Kan’ani emphasized.

He then pointed to the 53rd anniversary of the burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Zionists and called it another symbol of aggression and non-adherence of the fake Zionist regime to moral, religious, and humanitarian principles.

Turning to the imposition of tough and cruel sanctions imposed against Iran since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian diplomat said that the country faced very complicated conditions in the region and world because of sanctions but adopting a balanced foreign policy and intelligent interaction and also dynamic diplomacy in 13th government under President Raeisi have shown their positive results in practice to a great extent.

The current administration has focused on strengthening its relations with all countries in the world especially neighboring countries as the basis of its foreign policy, Kan’ani stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman pointed to the unofficial news reflected from the text of Vienna negotiations and that Iran will resume some of its nuclear commitments under JCPOA, stating, “We are still on the path of negotiations and do not yet accept the details and the next process that has not yet happened.”

In the last round of negotiations in Vienna, proposals were presented by the coordinator of the European Union to the negotiation parties, including Iran, and the Iranian side, based on its own constructive and responsible approach, gave its own response to the European side's proposal at the due date, he continued.

He lashed out at the US officials for delaying to respond to EU proposals over Iran’s nuclear program, adding, “We can talk about the success of this round of negotiations when the European side announces that it has received the response from the American side.”

He went on to say that Iran will not wait for the response from the other side, stating that Iran's top officials have repeatedly announced that the country will not tie the process of people's livelihood and the country's economy to the process of negotiations, and the country considers sanctions removal as one of the issues in the field of its foreign policy.

“We will naturally wait for the response of the other side in connection with the negotiations on the removal of sanctions, but in the field of foreign relations, development of relations with neighbors, expansion of foreign economic relations, and also the development of economic and trade relations with different countries, we will not be the other side of the negotiation process,” he added.

In the latest round of the Vienna talks in early August after a five-month hiatus, the EU put forward a "final text" of the draft decision on the revival of the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA. Iran sent its own response to the EU and now is awaiting Washington's response to its proposals to reach a final agreement.

MA/FNA14010531000250