High time to conclude agreement on JCPOA without any delay

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “It would be great if the #US and #Iran successfully overcome their last differences as soon as possible.”

“It is high time to conclude the agreement on restoration of the #JCPOA without any further delay,” he stated.

In another tweet, Ulyanov added that Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei confirmed that Moscow approves the latest version of a deal to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Lavrov added that the position of the United States is still unknown. Earlier this month, Iran responded to the EU draft of the revived JCPOA, and since then the ball has been in US court.

MA/5571112