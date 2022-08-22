Obligation to the principle of commitment against commitment

Our basis was the cancellation of all sanctions and belief in the principle of commitment against commitment. We entered into the dialogue with the opposite parties in a constructive manner and announced that we accept the obligations contained in the JCPOA, provided that the United States fulfills its obligations and cancels the sanctions against Iran, and gives the necessary guarantees. This issue was the definite policy of the country which was emphasized by the leadership and high-ranking groups and our diplomatic system was responsible for its implementation.

During the negotiations, we were never influenced by American and European space constructions. Also, we did not submit to their political game in the form of negotiation deadlines and the publication of various drafts under the title of the final text, and we followed the work very calmly and confidently. Finally, Mr. Joseph Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy official, presented a text in the form of a proposal, which he considered final; An issue that, of course, Iran did not accept as a final. We examined the proposed text and presented our opinions and conditions within the framework of the provisions of the JCPOA and respecting international standards and regulations and opposing the embargo as an inhuman act.

If the Americans accept Iran's views, the future path will be clear and after they fulfill their obligations, we are ready to return to the previous conditions. At the same time, some American officials, including Mr. Anthony Blinken, the Secretary of State of the United States, stated that Iran should return to the JCPOA. This is despite the fact that Iran has not basically withdrawn from the JCPOA, but it was America that broke the negotiation table during the Trump era and withdrew from this international agreement.

In addition to the interactions that took place in the area of ​​the JCPOA negotiations, some media also tried to divert the public's mind, stating that China and Russia are against the JCPOA. If the agreement is reached, China can have more direct cooperation with Iran and the situation is the same for Russia. Some claim that if the sanctions are lifted, Iran and Russia will become rivals for oil and energy sales. This statement does not have a correct basis; Because in the current situation, due to the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis, the demand is more than the supply to buy oil and gas; Therefore, Iran and Russia can have good markets for selling oil by cooperating in OPEC and OPEC+.