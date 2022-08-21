Raeisi says not retreat from nation's rights in any talks

Speaking in the 17th edition of the International Day of Mosques on Sunday, President Ebrahim Raeisi said that the enemies seek to frustrate the Iranian nation and disappoint them in their government while the mosques play a role in keeping hope alive in the society.

Raeisi said that the Islamic Republic relies on people's support and it uses the power the people give them to secure the interests of the nation.

Emphasizing that despite the sanctions and threats, the government will continue the work seriously, the Iranian president added, "I would say with certainty and accurate knowledge of the capacities and capabilities that the country's future is bright."

"Today, the war is a war of wills, and the Iranian nation is resolved to defeat its enemies, and the Almighty God will surely help the Iranian nation."

Stating that with the support people have laid behind his government, it has been able to make sure that a significant part of Iran's demands is met by certain countries.

"We will not ignore the nation's rights in any meetings and negotiations. The government will try to improve the country and resolve the problems with might."

"We will not tie people's livelihood with any external factor and will diligently pursue solving the problems of the country and people."

KI