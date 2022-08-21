Americans know they have to cooperate with Iran in final step

"The final steps are still remaining and a definite conclusion should be reached about these issues, however, the evidence shows that the US reaction is clear and they know that they must cooperate with the Islamic Republic and our negotiating team in these final steps," an adviser to Iranian negotiating team Mohammad Marandi said in an interview with Tehran-based Jam-e Jam newspaper.

"We were able to achieve huge progress in all areas, including guarantees, verifications and issues related to sanctions, as well as issues related to the IAEA and this is the result of the resistance on the part of the Iranian people and the Islamic Republic of Iran," Marandi said.

He added that the Iranian negotiating team knew that "haste makes waste" in order to defend the rights of the Islamic Republic on the international stage so they waited during the difficult time.

"This authoritative and dignified position has been achieved through the cooperation and integration among all the parts of the Establishment, the three branches of the government, the ruling groups at the top, and also through relying on the law approved by Parliament dubbed Strategic Action to Lift the Sanctions and Protect the Rights of the Iranian Nation."

Marandi also said that the government of President Raeisi went ahead on two different paths at the same time: It continued talks with the other parties for the realization of Iran's rights at the negotiating table, while it did not link the issue of the nuclear agreement with the people's livelihood.

He added that the Raeisi administration stuck to the principles of Resistance Economy with reliance on domestic resources to improve the economic situation with seriousness, while it also tried to advance the neighboring policy and strengthen trade with neighboring countries as a way to neutralize the impact of the sanctions.

