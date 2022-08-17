Final result of JCPOA revival depends on US reaction: Ulyanov

In reaction to the report of US-based New York Times Daily, Russia’s Permanent Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet on Wednesday wrote, “There have been reasons for optimism before, but on previous occasions expectations were not met.”

“This time more than ever we have a great chance to cross the finish line at the #ViennaTalks. The final result depends on how the #US reacts to the last Iranian reasonable suggestions,” Ulyanov added.

Late on Monday, Iran said it has sent EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell its response on the proposed text of a draft agreement to restore the Iranian nuclear deal (JCPOA) and also expressed its opinion on the remaining issues in the talks.

The European Union confirmed that it has received Iran's response to a modified text proposed by the EU in Vienna talks, saying the bloc is studying the reply with parties to the deal and the US.

