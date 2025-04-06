  1. World
US strikes Yemen 5 times in fresh round of agression

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – In a fresh hostile act of aggression, American fighter jets bombed Yemen 5 more times.

Yemeni sources reported that US fighter jets carried out five separate airstrikes on Kamaran Island in the western province of al-Hudaydah. The attacks occurred just hours after similar bombings in the northern Saada province.

According to al-Masirah TV, Saada was bombed four times in the latest wave of strikes, adding to two earlier air raids on the Kahlan area in eastern Saada that took place early on Saturday morning.

No information has been released so far regarding possible casualties or damage caused by the airstrikes.

