Iran announces conditions to resume nuclear talks

Referring to the responsible and prudent approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran toward international developments, Araghchi emphasized that Iran’s response to the letter from the US president has been given in accordance with the content and tone of his message, while also preserving the opportunity for diplomacy.

He made the remarks at a ceremony on the commemoration of Nowruz, in the presence of Iranian officials and ambassadors and representatives of different states, on Saturday night.

Araghchi stressed that in principle, direct negotiations with a party that continuously threatens to use force—in violation of the UN Charter—and whose officials express contradictory positions, is meaningless. "However, we remain committed to diplomacy and are willing to explore the path of indirect negotiation."

The top Iranian diplomat, reiterating the entirely peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, stated, "Iran had previously taken a series of voluntary measures under the JCPOA to provide assurances about the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities. However, it was the United States that unilaterally withdrew from that agreement."

"Now, with that experience in hand, we are ready—based on the logic of confidence-building in exchange for lifting the oppressive sanctions against Iran—to resume talks on our nuclear program and the removal of sanctions."

Araghchi firmly stated that while the Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to the path of diplomacy and dialogue to resolve misunderstandings and disputes, it is prepared for all possible scenarios. "Just as Iran is serious about diplomacy and negotiations, it is equally firm and resolute in defending its national interests and sovereignty."

MP/Spox. channel