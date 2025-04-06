Third Intl. marine science confab scheduled for May in Iran

Ahmad Nouhegar, the head of the Research Institute of Marine Sciences at the University of Tehran- Kish International Campus, said that the upcoming conference, coinciding with National Persian Gulf Day, will feature a workshop on environmental preservation and water transfer issues in the Persian Gulf.

So far, the event's secretariat has received 117 research papers, expecting up to 130, he added.

He said that 50 papers have already been approved for presentation: 10 as posters and 40 as oral speeches.

Submissions include contributions from Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, China, Norway, Czech Republic, and the United States, Nouhegar said.

He went on to say that key topics for the conference span marine environmental science, biodiversity, coastal pollution, climate change, ecotourism, sustainable port development strategies, and energy system governance.

The event promises to shape future discussions on marine science, sustainable development, and environmental innovation.

