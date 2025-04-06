  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Apr 6, 2025, 11:35 AM

Firefighting helicopter crashes in South Korea

Firefighting helicopter crashes in South Korea

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – A helicopter crashed on Sunday during an operation in South Korea's Daegu city.

A helicopter crashed on Sunday during a fire extinguishing operation in South Korea's Daegu city, the fire department has said, Xinhua reported.

The pilot seemed to have been killed in the accident, the fire department said.

MP/PR

News ID 230218

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News