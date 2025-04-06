Firefighting helicopter crashes in South Korea

A helicopter crashed on Sunday during a fire extinguishing operation in South Korea's Daegu city, the fire department has said, Xinhua reported.
The pilot seemed to have been killed in the accident, the fire department said.
TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – A helicopter crashed on Sunday during an operation in South Korea's Daegu city.
A helicopter crashed on Sunday during a fire extinguishing operation in South Korea's Daegu city, the fire department has said, Xinhua reported.
The pilot seemed to have been killed in the accident, the fire department said.
