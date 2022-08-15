Russia not obstacle in path of JCPOA revival talks

"I am not aware of “the EU draft”. The text on the table was elaborated by all participants in the ViennaTalks. The EU introduced on August 8 just a few amendments to it," Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov just tweeted.

"Russia never was and will not be an obstacle on the way towards restoration of the JCPOA," Ulyanov added.

He made the comments in response to a Twitter user who said, "Mr. Ambassador, were you consulted about the EU draft before it was presented and would the Russian delegation accept the deal if Iran does?"

"Encouraging signals from Tehran," Russian diplomat also tweeted, welcoming the Iranian Foreign Minister's remarks who said on Monday that Tehran is ready to enter the conclusion stage and announce the agreement in the presence of foreign ministers if its views are observed in Vienna Talks.

Iranian top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran is scheduled to present its final opinion in written format to the European Union coordinator tonight.

According to him, if the US shows flexibility, an agreement will be reached in the coming days.

