Iran's air defense capabilities to surprise enemies: cmdr.

Sabahi-Fard made the remarks in an interview with local Iranian media on Sunday.

He touched upon media reports on alleged plasma weapons developed by Iran, saying that "We have produced and possess capabilities that our malicious enemies cannot even imagine."

"The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly the powerful Air Defense Force, are more prepared than ever and maintain a high level of combat readiness," he stressed.

The Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base emphasized that the Armed Forces are "100% prepared in all fields to counter any threat," adding that "The enemies' miscalculations will be met with a decisive response from the Armed Forces and the Air Defense Force."

He continued to say that "These are undeniable facts, and the capabilities achieved by our Armed Forces are entirely indigenous. Our equipment is becoming more advanced and upgraded due to the threats we face. Therefore, we are fully prepared to confront any threats."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared in all aspects to counter any kind of threat, and any action by the enemies will backfire on them."

Brigadier General Sabahifard also spoke about the latest achievements of the Army's Air Defense Force, saying "Our air defense capabilities are expanding daily. Over the past month, many defense sectors have been equipped with the most advanced weapons, beyond what our enemies can imagine, and my colleagues in the country's Air Defense Force are fully prepared to target the enemies."

MNA