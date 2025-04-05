  1. Sports
Iran double-amputee athlete successfully climbes Mt. Everest

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Iranian double-amputee mountaineer Sajjad Salarvand, who is suffering from a double leg amputation, has succeeded in climbing the Everest Base Camp route.

He, who is facing the loss of amputation of both legs, has previously conquered many high peaks.

Earlier, Sajjad Salarvand successfully had climbed Kilimanjaro, the African continent's highest peak at 5,895 meters (19,340 feet).

MNA

